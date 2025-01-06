Samsung unveiled "Samsung Vision AI" in its First Look 2025 event on January 5, 2025, in Las Vegas ahead of the consumer electronics trade show. TheCES 2025 exhibition is set to officially start on January 7, when the South Korean tech giant will introduce a wide range of tech development and products. During the First Look event, Samsung unveiled innovative technologies and Vision AI, calling it "a new path for AI screens and display industry". The tech giant showcased a lineup of its ultra-large TVs, which included the following models - the 2025 Neo QLED 8K, the 85-inch Neo QLED 4K and the 83-inch OLED. Besides, the company showed The Premiere 5, aninteractive display with triple laser technology. Amid this, Samsung Corporate President Seok Woo Yong showcased the Samsung Vision AI platform designed to enhance the interaction of users with televisions.

