The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday shared an update about the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. "A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru," ISRO said. The space agency also said that the next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 hours. "MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity", ISRO said while sharing the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's update. Meanwhile, the soft landing on the moon is expected to take place on August 23. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: Fourth Orbit-Raising Maneuver Successful, Says ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖” 🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)