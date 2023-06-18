Google Doodle on Sunday marked the 112th birth anniversary of Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist. Sohonie was an Indian biochemist who went on to defy conventions and open doors for women in Science. Google shared a beautiful doodle on the Indian biochemist's birth anniversary and paid rich tribute to her. "Pioneering Indian biochemist. First Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline. Discovered the enzyme 'Cytochrome C' in potatoes," Google said while sharing the doodle on Twitter. The Google Doodle on Kamala Sohonie showcased her pioneering work on "Neera", a palm nectar-derived drink which is known for its high Vitamin C content. Notably, Kamala Sohonie was the first woman in the country to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc). Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle Is on Climate Change: Let's Work Together in Big and Small Ways To Make a Real Difference/

Google Doodle Celebrates Kamala Sohonie

🔬 Pioneering Indian biochemist 🧪 🎓 First Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline 📕 🌟 Discovered the enzyme 'Cytochrome C' in potatoes 🥔 Celebrating the inspiring story of Dr. Kamala Sohonie with this #GoogleDoodle ✨https://t.co/QYx9ILK9Xt. pic.twitter.com/4zfilcjufx — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)