​Elon Musk announced that, for the first time, humans will enter polar orbit around Earth, with the launch scheduled for Monday. ​The statement from SpaceX CEO was related to the Falcon 9 launch on Monday, March 31. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Dragon and the Fram2 mission to orbit. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to a polar orbit. ISRO Achieves New Milestone: India’s Space Agency Announces Breakthrough Achievement in Semicryogenic Engine Development, Will Increase LVM3 Payload Capacity.

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch Dragon and Fram2 on March 31 (Monday)

First time humans will be in polar orbit around Earth launches on Monday!@framonauts https://t.co/s0fNKcUxNx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)