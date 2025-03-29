ISRO announced that it achieved a breakthrough in Semicryogenic Engine development. The Indian Space Research Organisation said it succeeded in a hot test of the intermediate configuration of the 2000kN Semicryogenic engine, which was designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. The PHTA test showed the integrated performance of all the engine systems, including turbopumps, pre-burner, start-system, and control components, except for the thrust chamber. The space agency said that the test went according to the planning. It said that ISRO was closer to a high thrust Semicryogenic propulsion system, helping it enhance the payload of the LVM3 launch vehicle from 4 tonnes to over 5 tonnes to GTO. Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Streaming: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? Where To Watch the ‘Devil Horn’ Partial Solar Eclipse Online? Here’s All You Should Know.

ISRO Achieves Major Breakthrough in Semicryogenic Engine Development

ISRO achieves major breakthrough in Semicryogenic Engine development ISRO has achieved a major breakthrough in the Semicryogenic development programme with the first successful hot test of the intermediate configuration of the 2000kN Semicryogenic engine, designated as Power… — ISRO (@isro) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)