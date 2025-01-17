SpaceX launched its Starship rocket on its latest test flight on Thursday, January 16; however, the spacecraft was destroyed following a thrilling booster catch back at the pad. Multiple videos of the exact moment SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded have also surfaced online. One video showed Starship rocket explosion filmed from a cruise ship while another clip captured Starship 7 debris over Turks and Caicos. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk explained the reason behind the explosion. "Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity.," Musk said. He also said that they would double-check for leaks, add fire suppression to that volume, and increase the vent area. SpaceX Loses Spacecraft After Catching Rocket Booster at Launch Pad in Latest Starship Test (Watch Videos).

Elon Musk Explains Reason Behind SpaceX Starship Rocket Explosion

Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity. Apart from obviously double-checking for leaks, we will add fire suppression to that volume and… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2025

Exact Moment Starship Exploded

The exact moment Starship Exploded. Filmed from a cruise ship. https://t.co/dhRxfxIABt pic.twitter.com/5cd6G2r7ED — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) January 16, 2025

Starship 7 Debris Over Turks and Caicos

Starship 7 debris over Turks and Caicos earlier this evening… video from Stacey Evans. The Starship spacecraft — which was meant to lap Earth and splash down in the Indian Ocean — exploded not long after its 7th test flight took off from South Texas. The disintegration over the… pic.twitter.com/1Xo3yJX765 — James Spann (@spann) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)