The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission on December 5, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 4:08 PM. The mission aims to study the Sun’s corona and represents a milestone in global space cooperation. Originally scheduled for launch earlier, the mission was postponed after an anomaly was detected just minutes before liftoff. The Proba-3 spacecraft will conduct a groundbreaking solar experiment, showcasing ISRO’s reliability in handling international space projects. Watch the Proba 3 mission launch live streaming below. ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launch Delayed: Anomaly Delays Launch of ESA’s Sun Observation Spacecraft to December 5.

Proba 3 Mission Launch Live Streaming

