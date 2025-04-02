ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan held a meeting with Keshab Mahanta, the Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, IT, Science, Technology, and Climate Change of Assam. The discussions focused on enhancing the role of space technology in the state's development. Minister Mahanta highlighted the need for space-based applications to improve areas like agriculture, water resource management, urban planning, forest ecology, and disaster management. He also emphasised the importance of the Asamsat project. In response, Dr V Narayanan assured the Minister of ISRO's support for the realisation of Asamsat and maximising the use of space technology across the state. SpaceX Fram2 Mission: ‘First Time Humans Have Been in Orbit Around the Poles of Earth’, Says Elon Musk, Check First Views From Dragon Spacecraft (Watch Video).

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta

Chairman ISRO/ Secretary DoS had a meeting with Shri Keshab Mahanta, Honble Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, IT, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Govt of Assam on 01 April 2025. During the meeting, Honble Minister stressed on the need for enhancing the use of… pic.twitter.com/UWt239XrTI — ISRO (@isro) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)