ISRO announced that it had achieved a new milestone by successfully undocking SpaDeX satellites in space. India's space agency confirmed that the SDX-2 extension was successful, and a recapture command was issued for SDX-1 and SDX-2. ISRO also said that Capture Lever 3 was released as planned, and the Capture Lever in SDX-2 disengaged. The Indian Space Research Organisation congratulated the team on the successful undocking. ISRO Earns USD 439 Million via Launching 393 Foreign and 3 Indian Satellites in 10 Years: Minister Jitendra Singh.

ISRO SpaDex Succesfully Undocked Satellites

Spadex Undocking Successful! 🚀 Key sequence of events: ✅ SDX-2 extension successful ✅ Capture Lever 3 released as planned ✅ Capture Lever in SDX-2 disengaged ✅ Decapture command issued in SDX-1 & SDX-2 🎉 FINALLY, SUCCESSFUL UNDOCKING! Congratulations, Team ISRO! 🇮🇳… — ISRO (@isro) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)