NASA's James Web Space Telescope discovered a dusty "Cat's Tail' in space. According to the researchers, the "Cat's Tail" would be a result of a dust prevention event. The event is theorized to be a collision that occurred over a hundred years ago. The Cat's Tail was detected by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) as it was not revealed at 'near-infrared wavelengths'. According to NASAWeb, MIRI also revealed the "material of the secondary disk and the cat's tail to be hotter than the primary disk. It further posted that the researchers "estimate the amount of dust within the Cat's Tail to be equivalent to a large main belt asteroid, spread out across 10 billion miles!". NASA Delays Its Mission To Take Humans Back to Moon Until 2025, Plans To Send First Women and First Person of Colour on Lunar Surface.

