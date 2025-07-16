Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared a post on July 16, 2025, and confirmed the deployment of KF-01 satellites. The post read, "Successful deployment of all KF-01 satellites confirmed." SpaceX has successfully launched the KF-01 mission on Wednesday, July 16, carrying 24 Kuiper satellites into orbit for Amazon’s Project Kuiper. The liftoff took place from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at around 2:18 AM EDT (11:48 AM IST). The KF-01 mission is the first Project Kuiper launch to take place using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Shubhanshu Shukla’s International Space Station Experience Extremely Valuable for India’s Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission, Says ISRO.

SpaceX Deploys KF-01 Satellites

Successful deployment of all KF-01 satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 16, 2025

