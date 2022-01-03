Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2022 is all set to occur on January 3, Monday as the new moon aligns with the peak of meteor activity in the year's first meteor shower. This incredible astronomical occurrence happens every year and this year the Quadrantid shower will be visible in the dark sky between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Though you are likely to see the meteor when the radiant is high, you can get the live streaming details of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower below.

You Can Watch Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2022 Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)