Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 10th satellite built by Maxar Technologies to orbit. The SiriusXM SXM-9 mission took off from Florida carrying high-tech satellites allowing the SiriusXM programme to reach radios which also includes moving vehicles. The mission was launched by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre. The SiriusXM SXM-9 is a high-powered digital audio radio satellite. ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launched: Indian Space Agency Launches ESA’s Sun Observation Spacecraft Atop PSLV-C69 Into Space From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (Watch Video).

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launched SiriusXM SXM-9 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the @SiriusXM SXM-9 mission to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/vOgrl5wZ7k — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 5, 2024

