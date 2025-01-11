SpaceX has announced the Starship's seventh flight test is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2025. The test will be live-streamed 35 minutes before liftoff, starting at 4:00 PM CT (3:30 AM IST. Viewers can tune in on SpaceX’s official X account, its website, or the X TV app to watch the live stream of the launch event. SpaceX has advised to check their updates regularly as the schedule may change due to the dynamic nature of developmental testing. The Elon Musk-led space company shared a post on January 11, 2025. The post read, “Starship and Super Heavy loaded with nearly 11 million pounds of propellant in a launch rehearsal ahead of the seventh flight test.” Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Launch Delayed Due to High Sea State in Atlantic to January 12, 2025.

Starship 7th Flight Test Rehearsal

Starship and Super Heavy loaded with nearly 11 million pounds of propellant in a launch rehearsal ahead of the seventh flight test pic.twitter.com/aSWDcEGAzn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)