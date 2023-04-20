SpaceX is targeting Thursday, April 20 for the inaugural flight of the Starship megarocket from Starbase in Texas. The first scheduled launch on April 17 was aborted less than 10 minutes ahead of time due to a pressurisation issue in the first-stage booster. Starship Launch Attempt Postponed: SpaceX Calls Off First Orbital Launch of Its Spacecraft and Super Heavy Rocket, Elon Musk Reveals Why.

SpaceX Starship Launch Today

Teams continue working towards Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket → https://t.co/30pJlZmrTQ pic.twitter.com/YwSuNdAR3o — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 19, 2023

