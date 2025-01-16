NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague are conducting a critical spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) today, January 16, 2025. This mission, US Spacewalk 91, marks Williams’ eighth and Hague’s fourth career spacewalk, lasting approximately six and a half hours. The primary objective is to repair the NICER X-ray telescope, which has faced sunlight leakage through damaged thermal shields since May 2023. The astronauts are installing specialized patches to restore its ability to observe neutron stars. Additional tasks include removing outdated radio equipment and collecting microbial samples from the ISS exterior. These activities contribute to advancements in fire safety research and understanding the effects of weightlessness on human health. Watch the live streaming below. Sunita Williams Spacewalk: NASA Astronaut, Stuck in Space, To Perform Her First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Mission To Last Over 6 Hours.

Sunita Williams and Nick Hague’s Spacewalk Live Streaming

.@NASA+ is live now as @AstroHague and @AstroSuni prepare for a spacewalk set to begin at 8am ET today to repair the NICER X-ray telescope. https://t.co/OdJKqyOdor — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 16, 2025

