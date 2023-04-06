Space is preparing for an overnight launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is set to launch Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 with an Intelsat communication satellite between 12:29 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. NASA, SpaceX’s Crew-6 Mission To Blast Off to the International Space Station on March 2.

Falcon 9 Launch

Targeting Friday, April 7 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @Intelsat IS-40e mission to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. The 119-minute window opens at 12:30 a.m. ET → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2023

