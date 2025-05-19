TECNO Mobile India announced that artificial intelligence (AI) will be introduced in its upcoming HiOS 15 version. The HiOS 15 will be based on the latest Android 15 operating system and offer new features, interface and performance enhancement over the previous one. China-based TECNO Mobile confirmed "AI Call Translation" and "AI Call Summary" features for the compatible smartphones. The company said that both features would help in phone conversations, such as getting translations in different languages and getting summaries of the calls. Samsung Galaxy AI Suite Might Bring Image-to-Video Tool for Future Smartphones; Know What To Expect.

HiOS 15 To Include AI-Powered Call Features: TECNO Mobile India

This is the most advanced way to communicate! AI Call Translation automatically translates phone conversations in realtime. And AI Call Summary organises lengthy phone calls into concise text, highlighting key points. Stay tuned for HiOS 15.#TECNOMobile | #HiOS15 pic.twitter.com/89Q3Ju8SYt — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) May 18, 2025

