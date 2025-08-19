New Delhi, August 19: Google is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphones from the Pixel 10 series on August 20, 2025. The Google Pixel 10 series will include four models, which are the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. During the "Made by Google" event, the company is set to showcase these devices and will reveal their specifications, features and price details. Each model is expected to offer advanced capabilities, better displays, and improvements over Google Pixel 9 series smartphones.

The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled for a global launch on August 20, 2025, followed by its release in India on August 21, 2025. The “Made by Google” event will be live-streamed globally on Google’s official YouTube channel on August 20. Viewers in India can tune in at 10:30 PM IST, while those in the US can watch at 1 PM ET. In the UK, the live stream of the Google Pixel launch event will begin at 6 PM BST. iPhone 17e Specifications and Features Leaked, Likely Coming in 2026 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate; Check More Details.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are likely to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may offer a 6.8-inch display. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is anticipated to come with an 8-inch main display and a 6.4-inch cover screen. The Pixel 10 could be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and may include a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are also likely to feature the Tensor G5 processor, along with a 50 MP primary camera. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and likely to run on Android 16, potentially featuring a 48 MP main camera. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: What To Expect in Price, Colors, Display and Battery From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to be priced at around INR 79,990. The Google Pixel 10 Pro is likely to launch at a price at approximately INR 1,09,999, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost nearly at INR 1,24,999. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India is expected to be around INR 1,72,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).