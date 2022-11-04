Video sharing App TikTok is facing an international outage on Friday. Users are complaining of error while trying to access the app. It is showing an internet connection error due to which users got confused and restarted their wifi and mobile phones, thinking that it is an internet issue. However, it is not an internet issue but the TikTok is facing global outage. Also Read | Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Second Time in Past 7 Days.

TikTok Facing an International Outage

ℹ️ Note: TikTok is experiencing an international outage; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TikTokDown pic.twitter.com/aZXkMoVNLh — NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 4, 2022

User Complains TikTok Outage on Twitter

me looking at my screen turning wifi on and off waiting for tiktok to load #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/47US0sZlYj — Frank (@FrankieeGuzman3) November 4, 2022

Users Turning to Twitter After TikTok Outage

All of us coming to Twitter to confirm TikTok is down #TikTokDown pic.twitter.com/DT6Bth4KBK — cesar (@jebaiting) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)