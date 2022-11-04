Video sharing App TikTok is facing an international outage on Friday. Users are complaining of error while trying to access the app. It is showing an internet connection error due to which users got confused and restarted their wifi and mobile phones, thinking that it is an internet issue. However, it is not an internet issue but the TikTok is facing global outage. Also Read | Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Second Time in Past 7 Days.

TikTok Facing an International Outage

User Complains TikTok Outage on Twitter

Users Turning to Twitter After TikTok Outage

