In a shocking incident, a van driver miraculously escaped unharmed after he ran a red light and his vehicle was obliterated by a high-speed train. The incident took place in Wola Filipowska, Poland and was captured in a nearby CCTV camera. The video has since gone viral on social media, showing the driver running the red light and driving onto the railway tracks as one part of the barrier lowered. The second barrier lowered as the driver tried to drive away, trapping the vehicle on the tracks. The driver then attempted to manoeuvre away from the tracks, but within moments, a high-speed train approached and slammed into the van's rear end. The impact of the collision rips the rear end of the vehicle and sends its debris flying across the area. ‘Europe Is Overrated in Summer’: Indian Traveller Bulbul Pandey’s No-Filter Rant on Heat, Smelly Streets and INR 250 Water Bottles Goes Viral.

Train Smashes Van in Poland

🇵🇱 -- OUCH! A van driver in Poland ran a red light and got wrecked by a train. pic.twitter.com/7npqfgTXUg — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) August 7, 2025

Van Hit by Train in Poland

Van driver runs the red light and gets hit by a train pic.twitter.com/n3223QyuzJ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 6, 2025

