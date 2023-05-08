Social media platform Twitter is removing accounts that have had no activity for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday. "We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Must tweeted. Twitter Finally Admits Bug Exposed Private Circle Tweets To Public, Leaked Users' Explicit Photos: Reports.

Twitter Followers To Decrease?

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

