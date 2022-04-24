The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) server has been down for over an hour, causing payment disruptions across the country. Netizens on Sunday took to Twitter to vent out their frustration on the issue. Check out some of the tweets on the issue.

'Back to Card':

#UPI across shops are down. Back to card. — RMC (@RMCHHETRI) April 24, 2022

UPI Down:

Looks like @UPI_NPCI servers are down facing so much difficulty in doing payments. @UPI_NPCI how much will be the expected down time #UPI #payments pic.twitter.com/u6iLw5E4kL — akhil (@akhilbevara) April 24, 2022

Check Tweet:

UPI servers are down. Just to make you aware how much dependent you have become on the digital payments!#UPI #serverdown #DigitalPayments — Santosh Ambekar (@santosh_santron) April 24, 2022

UPI Facing Issues:

What's happening with #UPI apps rn? — Aditya Singh (@sngadty) April 24, 2022

Check Tweet:

Paytm's servers are down or is it UPI servers which are down?#UPI @Paytmcare @UPI_NPCI — UDIT (@jadm_ud) April 24, 2022

