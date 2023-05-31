Valorant servers are facing downtime today. Yesterday, the Valorant servers were down for maintenance and weed out some performance issues. The company announced that it would be made unavailable for a period of time for all the regions worldwide. Several users are reporting problems today as well. The downtime is expected to be sorted soon. The maintenance process seems to have extended beyond the expected time. Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows. It is to be noted that the company is not applying a new patch or update. BGMI Relaunched With Brand-New Map, In-game Events: Battlegrounds Mobile India Video Game Now Available for All Indian Users.

Valorant Servers Down:

User reports indicate Valorant is having problems since 12:11 PM IST. https://t.co/K5Wrk6SymU RT if you're also having problems #valorantdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) May 31, 2023

