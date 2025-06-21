World Hydrography Day is one of the most essential occasions to highlight the vital role that hydrography plays in your everyday life. Yes, it is essential for everyone, even when you don't always realise it. Every year, on June 21, people celebrate this day. World Hydrography Day aims to focus entirely on the science of measuring and mapping oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes. Not only that, but also Hydrography is one of the most essential things that is required. It is used for safe navigation, marine conservation, disaster risk reduction, and the sustainable development of water resources. So, here in this article, you will learn about the importance of World Hydrography Day 2025, significance an history. Happy Yoga Day 2025 Wishes, Images and Quotes: Share WhatsApp Messages, International Day of Yoga Greetings, GIFs and HD Wallpapers That Will Help Transform Your Practice.

World Hydrography Day 2025 Theme

World Hydrography Day 2025 theme is "Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action."

World Hydrography Day 2025 Date

World Hydrography Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2025, and it aims to acknowledge the importance of hydrography in ensuring safe navigation, sustainable aquatic development, and much more.

World Hydrography Day: History and Significance

The International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) was established in 1921 to facilitate consultation between governments on technical standards, safe navigation, and marine environment protection. In 1970, the organisation changed its name to the International Hydrographic Organisation. Later, in 2005, it adopted World Hydrography Day, which the UN General Assembly welcomed in 2006. Till now, every year, the International Hydrographic Organisation has chosen a different theme for World Hydrography Day to promote the importance of hydrography globally. Also, the importance of hydrography has internationally encouraged multilateral cooperation and fostered collaboration.

Do you know that by celebrating World Hydrography Day, everyone can recognise the efforts of hydrographers worldwide? It helps keep the waterways safe and supports global environmental protection.

