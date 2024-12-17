Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the successful rollout of its 5G services in India as per the MRO guidelines. The telecom company has shared the update on December 17, 2024. In a social media post, Vi stated that it is working towards a full-scale 5G launch for all users soon. The telecom company added, "A full-scale launch to all users is part of our roadmap, and we will share more details at an appropriate time.” JioTag Go Launched in India by Reliance Jio, Helps Users To Tag and Track Items; Check Price, Colours and Other Details.

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services in India

News update📣 We have successfully rolled out 5G services in accordance with MRO guidelines. A full-scale launch to all users is part of our roadmap, and we will share more details at an appropriate time. — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) December 17, 2024

