WhatsApp has come up with a new unique feature. Now one can connect the app in four different devices. So, even if a phone turns off, a person remains connected via WhatsApp web on a PC or computer. Earlier, the app lets people connect only to one device apart from their phone. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Limit Polls to Only One Choice Feature on Android.

WhatsApp's New Feature

To make linking devices even easier, we’ve created an entirely new app for Windows. With faster loading and a familiar interface, chatting between devices feels seamless. Download the new Windows app here: https://t.co/TaY9s2mCko — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 23, 2023

