TikTok, the ByteDance-owned platform, has been facing an uncertain future in the United States after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to extend its operations by 75 days. Amid this uncertainty, 40-year-old Reid Rasner, a wealthy entrepreneur from Wyoming, has made an offer to purchase TikTok for around USD 50 billion. Rasner, who has founded several companies and currently leads a media company, has reportedly approached ByteDance with an offer of USD 47.45 billion to buy a controlling stake in TikTok's assets, operations, and proprietary algorithm. There are other bidders like Larry Ellison, Frank McCourt, and Kevin O'Leary. However, Rasner's entry has generated curiosity as a new contender for the social media giant. TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off Employees as Part of Restructuring Efforts.

