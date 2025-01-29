Elon Musk-run X CEO Linda Yaccarino shared an update about X Money on January 28, 2025. She announced that Visa has become the first partner for the upcoming X Money product, which is set to launch later this year. X will use Visa Direct to fund money Transfer into X Money’s wallet in US. The X Money Account will connect to debit cards by allowing peer-to-peer payments and will offer the flexibility to transfer funds directly to your bank account. Yaccarino further said, "First of many big announcements about X Money this year. Another milestone for the Everything App." X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform May Soon Introduce ‘X Chat’ and Encrypted DMs.

Linda Yaccarino Says ‘Visa Is Our First Partner for the X Money Account, Which Will Debut Later This Year’

Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year. 💰Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct 🪪 Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments 🏦 Option to instantly… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025

Visa Direct Will Allow US X Money Account Users To Fund and Transfer Money in Real-Time With Debit Card

We’re excited to partner with @XMoney on the launch of X Money Account. Visa Direct will make it possible for US X Money Account users to fund and transfer money in real-time with their debit card. https://t.co/h1t0ofX9NE — Visa (@Visa) January 28, 2025

