Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini specifications have been leaked online ahead of its launch in 2025. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have a compact design and a 6.3-inch OLED flat display, similar to the OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE smartphones launched this year. The Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and have a 6,500 to 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. According to a tipster, the smartphone would also come with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. As per the leaks, the device will boast a 50MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini is expected to be launched in the early quarter of 2026. iPhone 17 Air To Be Thinnest Apple Smartphone Yet in iPhone 17 Series; Check Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and Air Variant.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini Leaks by Tipster

Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini : ✅ 6.3" 1.5K flat oled ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 ✅ 50MP Main OIS + 50MP UW + 50MP Periscope Telephoto ✅ 50MP🤳 ✅ 6500-7000mAh🔋~100W — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) July 22, 2025

