Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced the launch of "Connected Intelligence" and confirmed the official dates and place of the the Xiaomi MWC 2025 event. The company has confirmed that the Mobile World Congress 2025 will take place in Barcelona, Spain, where it will introduce its new tech. Xiaomi is also expected to unveil its latest smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 15 series and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India. The smartphones were launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 200MP periscope telephoto camera, IP68 and IP69 water resistance rating and other flagship specifications and features. Xiaomi posted about MWC Barcelona 2025, "Thrilled to be in Barcelona again! This year, we'll be showcasing how #ConnectedIntelligence is shaping the future." Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Likely To Feature MagSafe-Style Case for Wireless Charging; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Xiaomi MWC 2024 to Showcase 'Connected Intelligence' Shaping the Future

