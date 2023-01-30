The International Holding Company, a diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, on Monday said that it will be investing AED 1.4 billion (USD 400 million) into Adani Enterprises Further Public Offering (FPO), which is part of Adani Group, through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited. Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC said, "Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders."

IHC Announces Investment Into Adani Enterprises Further Public Offering

