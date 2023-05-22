American sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly said to have threatened to expose businessman Bill Gates over his alleged affair with a Russian bridge player. Sources close to the matter said that Epstein learned about Bill Gates' affair with a Russian bridge player, and he is said to have reportedly used this knowledge to threaten the Microsoft co-founder. Reports also suggest that Gates met the Russian bridge player for the first time around 2010 when the woman identified as Mila Antonova was in her 20s. It is said that Epstein, who got acquainted with Antonova in 2013 went on to finance her attendance at a software coding school. A few years later, Epstein demanded reimbursement for the cost of Antonova's course after Gates turned down his request to participate in a philanthropic fund which he was trying to establish with JPMorgan Chase. US Virgin Islands Says It Can’t Find Elon Musk to Serve a Subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit.

Did Jeffrey Epstein Threaten Bill Gates Over Microsoft Co-Founder’s Affair?

🚨BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Appeared to Threaten Bill Gates Over An Affair With Russian Bridge Player According to sources familiar with the matter, Epstein discovered that Gates had an affair with the Russian bridge player, and he seemingly used this knowledge to threaten the… pic.twitter.com/Vh8DistISG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 21, 2023

