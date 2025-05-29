In an unfortunate incident in Switzerland, 90 per cent of the village of Blatten was buried after a massive chunk of the Birch glacier broke off and crashed down into the valley. A terrifying video of the incident showing the moment Birch glacier breaks off and crashes down the valley has gone viral on social media. It is learned that the residents of the alpine village were evacuated from their homes on May 19 after local geologists warned about the glacier being unstable. After the incident, regional police said a 64-year-old man was reported missing, and search and rescue operations involving a drone with a thermal camera were underway. "What I can tell you at the moment is that about 90 per cent of the village is covered or destroyed, so it's a major catastrophe that has happened here in Blatten," Stephane Ganzer, the head of security in the southern Valais region, said. Swiss Glacier Collapse: Search Suspended for Missing Man in Glacier Collapse That Destroyed 90% of Alpine Village in Switzerland (Watch Videos).

Swiss Glacier Collapses and Destroys Blatten Village

NEW: 90% of a Swiss village has been buried after a massive chunk of the Birch glacier broke off and crashed down into the valley. This is insane. "We have lost our village, but not our heart. We will support each other and console each other," said the town's mayor. The… pic.twitter.com/4Fu5XfEDAN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2025

