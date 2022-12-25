Extreme weather across the US has disrupted households and holiday plans just days before Christmas as the temperature in the states has dropped to -45°C (-49°F). Touted as the worst storm in decades, the cyclone has bought life to a standstill. Several videos have emerged on social media that show the drastic effects of the winter storm. Bomb Cyclone: 18 Die As Monster Storm Brings Rain, Snow, Cold Across US on Christmas Eve.

Boiling Water Freezes Instantly:

At least 17 people have died across eight states as a "bomb cyclone" winter storm grips the US, officials say. pic.twitter.com/649fv36k2m — DW News (@dwnews) December 24, 2022

'Frozen Road':

Need actual mountaineering gear to walk around my neighborhood today. Stay off the roads. Wild Seattle scene for sure. #Seattle #wawx #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/5b2IaSGKmt — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) December 23, 2022

Car Covered in Icy Layer:

Cars Slide on Frozen Road:

And this is WHY I stayed home today. I also live on a hill and no matter how much they sand, it’s too unsafe. Stay safe out there. #icestorm #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/rzTE3nshwY — Kento Ito (@alchemistmuffin) December 24, 2022

Watch:

