Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday slammed former Twitter ads head Bruce Falck, who said that Musk had no idea on what he is talking about. Interestingly, Bruce was responding to Musk's tweet where he apologised to Twitter users for showing them ads. Replying to Musk's apology, Bruce said, "As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about." This did not go well with Musk who took a swipe at the former head of Twitter ads and said, "My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth." Musk did not stop there and also went on to say that almost nobody buys anything on Twitter while saying that people do buy on Instagram. "That is being fixed," he added. Twitter Limits SMS Two-Factor Authentication to Twitter Blue Subscribers.

Elon Musk Has Late-Night Twitter Outburst With Bruce Falck

My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

