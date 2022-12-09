Brittney Griner, American basketball star, has returned to the United States of America on Friday. She had been in Russian detention for around ten months and was swapped for an arms dealer named Viktor Bout. US President Joe Biden has achieved a top goal after the freedom of the WNBA star. However, the Biden administration has failed to achieve freedom for another American named Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian jail for around four years. Brittney Griner is a gay Black woman and a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Brittney Griner Freed by Russia in Prisoner Swap With US for International Arms Dealer Viktor Bout.

Brittney Griner Arrives in United States

BREAKING: WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives in the US — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)