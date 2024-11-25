ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was detained at Bangladesh's Dhaka Airport on Monday, November 25, amid an alleged crackdown against minorities in the country, reports said. Brahmachari was reportedly prevented from leaving the country by Bangladeshi authorities and was subsequently taken to a police station. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding his arrest. Earlier this month, Brahmachari found himself at the centre of controversy after a sedition case was filed against him by Bangladeshi authorities. Hindus Attacked in Chittagong: India Condemns Recent Crackdown on Hindus, Urges Safety of Community in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari Arrested in Bangladesh

#BREAKING: Hindu saint Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari abducted and arrested by Detective branch of Bangladesh Police in Dhaka just before he was going to take a flight for Chittagong. Minority Hindus are living under constant threat under Muhammad Yunus Interim Govt in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/XH89XCBytT — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2024

