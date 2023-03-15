Cyclone Freddy has wreaked havoc in east Africa. Amid this, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera called for international aid after the devastation caused by the natural calamity. President Chakwera on Wednesday appealed for more international assistance to tackle the "national tragedy." Cyclone Freddy Kills Four, Injures 16,000 As It Makes Downfall in Madagascar (Watch Video).

Cyclone Freddy Troubles Malawi:

#BREAKING Cyclone Freddy a 'national tragedy', needing international aid: Malawi president pic.twitter.com/0YOe1WhlAl — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 15, 2023

