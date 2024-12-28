Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced its recruitment plans for the officers to handle its operations. The US department, run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy under the Donald Trump administration, said, "Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions." DOGE noted that the candidates interested in the positions would need to send their resumes and a few bullet points about why they are interested in the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk highlighted this announcement by saying "Important" on X. Ola Electric Sees 2 High-Level Resignations, CMO Anshul Khandelwal and CTO Suvonil Chatterjee Resign Citing 'Personal Reasons'.

Elon Musk Highlighted DOGE Hiring Candidates for Full-Time Roles

