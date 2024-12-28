Ola Electric's two top executives announced their resignation from the company due to personal reasons. The Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal and CTO Suvonil Chatterjee tendered their resignation effective from December 27, 2024 (with immediate effect). Anshul Khandelwal had joined Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric in 2019 as Head of Marketing and became Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in 2022. On the other hand, Suvonil Chatterjee joined the EV maker in 2017 as Head of Design, and in 2021, he was prompted to become Chief Technology and Product Officer. BSNL Layoffs: Government-Run Telecom Service Provider To Cut 18,000 to 19,000 Jobs To Improve Its Financial Balance, Proposes VRS 2.0.

