US President-elect Donald Trump dances to 'YMCA' with members of the Village People at the Capital One Arena. (Photo credits: Donald J. Trump)

Ahead of his second-term presidential inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump held the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally". A video of the rally held at Capital One Arena has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, US President-elect Donald Trump can be seen dancing to "YMCA" with members of the Village People at the Capital One Arena. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect To Take Oath As 47th President on January 20.

Donald Trump Dances to 'YMCA' With Members of the Village People

Washington DC, USA: At the 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally', US President-elect Donald Trump danced to 'YMCA' with members of the Village People at the Capital One Arena, ahead of his second-term presidential inauguration (Video Courtesy - Donald J. Trump, YouTube) pic.twitter.com/spHSyxpYKX — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2025

