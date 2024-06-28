A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the coast of Peru on Friday, June 28, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred near Atiquipa district of Peru. Following the quake, a tsunami warning has been issued. A video reportedly from Peru showed lamps moving inside a house due to the impact of the powerful earthquake. There are no immediate repots of major damages and casualties. Dengue Outbreak: Peru Has Declared Health Emergency in Most of Its Provinces as Dengue Cases Soar.

Earthquake in Peru

BREAKING: 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Peru - USGS pic.twitter.com/M01lT4ZAFE — BNO News (@BNONews) June 28, 2024

The lamps moved on the upper floors of the buildings in Lima#EARTHQUAKE of magnitude 7.0 was recorded in #Arequipa and produced a #tsunami alert on the Peruvian coast due to the earthquake.#earthquake #Peru #earthquake #BreakingNews‌ #SouthAmerica pic.twitter.com/GjN9bKXelp — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) June 28, 2024

Peru Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake

BREAKING: Peru has issued tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 28, 2024

Tsunami threat for Peru (and to a lesser extent Chile) after 7.2 offshore earthquake, according to PTWC pic.twitter.com/8LdVemO0Qw — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 28, 2024

