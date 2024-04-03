A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rocked Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday, April 3. Videos on social media showed the exact moment when the quake struck as Metro train, flyover and TV studio were seen shaking. While one video captured a collapsing building, another showed a bridge shaking violently. The video of the flyover shaking was so bad that people were forced to stop on a bridge while another video showed people inside a shaking metro holding onto their seats or guardrails to protect themselves as the powerful 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan. Earthquake in Taiwan: Videos Show Vehicles Shaking on Highway, Massive Destruction as Houses and Buildings Collapse Following Magnitude 7.4 Quake.

Earthquake in Taiwan

BREAKING: Massive shaking on flyover/road amid massive earthquake in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/3k7fOtHt0k — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2024

Reported video of the heavy shaking inside a TV studio in Taiwan during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/C2UN4igFvB — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 3, 2024

WATCH: Dashcam captures 7.4 quake on highway in eastern Taiwan pic.twitter.com/P6oJetpML7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2024

WATCH: Taipei Metro during 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/iSHYUrId5y — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 3, 2024

