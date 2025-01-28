A shooting incident has been reported in the US state of Indiana. According to reports, the shooting occurred at Martin’s Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana, late Monday evening, January 27. Two people were shot dead while two police officers were injured in the alleged shooting, which took place at a supermarket in Elkhart, Indiana. It is also learned that the shooter was also killed in the incident. US Shooting: 1 Killed in Nashville School Cafeteria Shooting, Teen Shooter Kills Self (Watch Video).

Two Police Officers Injured in Shooting

JUST IN: 2 dead, 2 officers injured after shooting at supermarket in Elkhart, Indiana; the shooter is also dead - WNDUpic.twitter.com/IThrmVVzkT — BNO News (@BNONews) January 28, 2025

Shooting Takes Place at Supermarket in Elkhart

BREAKING🚨: 2 dead, 2 officers injured after shooting at supermarket in Elkhart, Indiana; the shooter is also dead - WNDU pic.twitter.com/fKWZwE6EXG — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 28, 2025

