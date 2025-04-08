Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly made direct appeals to US President Donald Trump to reverse the sweeping new tariffs. According to a report in the Washington Post, the weekend saw Elon Musk launching a barrage of social media posts and criticising one of the lead White House advisers for President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff plan. It is also reported that Musk went over the same official’s head and made personal appeals to Donald Trump. However, the attempted intervention has not brought any success so far. On Monday, Trump threatened to add additional 50 per cent tariffs on imports from China to go along with the 34 per cent taxes he announced last week. Elon Musk’s Net Worth Declines in 2025, Making Him Biggest Wealth Loser With USD 130 Billion Drop Amid Tesla Share Crash, Political Backlash and Layoff Strategy.

Elon Musk Made Appeals to Trump To Reverse Sweeping New Tariffs

BREAKING: The Washington Post reports that Elon Musk 'made direct appeals to Trump to reverse sweeping new tariffs' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)