Elon Musk, twitter's newest board member and largest stakeholder suggested on Sunday that Twitter Blue subscribers should get an ‘authentication checkmark’, but different from the verification of public figures and official accounts. The billionaire also added that if the paid subscription expires, the check mark should go away too or bots and scammers will just sign up for a few months.

See Tweet:

Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

