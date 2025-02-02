The FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system faced a nationwide outage, disrupting flight operations across the US. The system, crucial for relaying important hazard warnings to pilots and airports, went down late Saturday, February 1, causing concerns over flight delays just days after two deadly plane crashes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public that a backup system was in place but warned of "residual delays" as efforts to restore the primary system continued. By Sunday morning, February 2, nearly 500 flights had been delayed, with over 60 cancellations reported. Officials are working to restore full functionality, but no timeline has been given. Philadelphia Plane Crash: At Least 6 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes Near Roosevelt Mall, Videos Show Multiple Houses on Fire Following Incident.

FAA NOTAM System Outage:

🚨🇺🇸CRITICAL FAA SAFETY SYSTEM FAILS NATIONWIDE—FLIGHT DELAYS EXPECTED The FAA’s NOTAM warning system suffered a nationwide outage, threatening flight delays across the US just days after 2 deadly plane crashes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says a backup system is in… pic.twitter.com/REIzgdCizk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)