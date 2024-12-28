Several people suffered injuries after a Brightline train collided with a fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday morning, December 28. The video from the location showed a heavily damaged Brightline train stopped at the rail crossing. Local media reported that multiple people were critically hurt in the accident. The collision caused a major traffic jam in the area. US Road Accident: Deadly Crash in South Carolina Kills Three Women; Victims Reportedly From India.

Several Injured After Brightline Train Collides With Fire Truck in Florida

BREAKING - Several injured as a Brightline train collides with a fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida; multiple people critically hurt. pic.twitter.com/sbBcpRGVTB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 28, 2024

Florida Train Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)