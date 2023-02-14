Valentine's Day cannot become funnier and more revengeful than this. A Pennsylvania zoo is inviting people to buy a cricket for $5 and call it their ex's name. Not just that, the zoo also gives a relinquished delightful sight of seeing that cricket being eaten by other animals. The zoo will film a video of the entire episode and post it on its social media handle. Valentine's Day 2023 Wishes, Romantic Messages & HD Images: Love Quotes, Beautiful Lines, Relationship Sayings, Couple Photos and GIFs to Celebrate February 14.

Valentine's Special: Pennsylvania Zoo Lets You Name Cricket After Your Ex

For $5, a Pennsylvania zoo will let you name a cricket after your ex. The zoo films the insects being eaten by animals and posts the video to social media pic.twitter.com/tsYhMAOm1r — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)